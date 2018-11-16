Turkish businessman wins hearts in China

A Turkish businessman's exemplary kindness was caught on camera during a social experiment in China.

Murat Telek, 47, invited a homeless child to eat at his table and stopped the waiter from kicking him out of the restaurant. He is seen in the video sharing a pizza with the boy.

Telek has been living in Shanghai for 17 years, selling radiators produced by a Turkish company.

"The manager of the restaurant came and asked the child to stand up while he was sitting with me. I felt uncomfortable because this would be like humiliating him," Telek told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"The Chinese are very pleased that a foreigner reacted this way. People I meet called me ‘Turkish brother' and ‘Turkish uncle,'" he said. The footage was released four years ago but only went viral recently.