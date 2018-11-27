Turkish Airlines launches flights to Gambian capital Banjul

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) has added one more destination to its network. The carrier launched flights to Gambia's capital Banjul yesterday, maintaining its title as the airline company that flies to the most destinations in Africa. The flights will be held in two times a week with a layover in the Senegalese capital Dakar.

Banjul, an important port city, is located on the Atlantic Ocean in West Africa. With the addition of the new destination, THY flies to 54 cities in Africa, cementing its presence in the continent.

THY currently flies to 305 destinations in 123 countries and holds the title of the airline that flies to the most countries in the world.

THY Sales Vice President Kerem Sarp stressed the company's belief in the growing importance of Africa for global tourism and trade in the middle and long term as it continues to invest in this huge potential.

"THY's 54th destination in Africa, Banjul, will certainly enable the world to discover Gambia's true potential. Turkey's national flag carrier THY will continue connecting Africa to the world in accordance with growing demands and emerging markets while holding the title of the airline that flies to highest number of destinations in Africa," Sarp said.

THY is also expected to announce the launch of flights to Zambia's capital Lusaka very soon.