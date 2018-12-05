Turkey to enhance ties with Latin American countries

Turkey will continue to enhance its relations with countries in Latin America and in the Caribbean, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said yesterday. "We will continue to develop our bilateral and multilateral relations with the countries in the Latin American and Caribbean region which have an important place in our opening policy," Erdoğan told reporters in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan's remarks came after concluding his visits to Argentina, Paraguay and Venezuela.

He said the leaders discussed global trade, infrastructure investments, modern tax systems, new risks and vulnerabilities in the financial system, as well as the fight against terrorism during the G20 Leaders' Summit in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires.

Erdoğan said following the G20 meeting that he was honored to pay Turkey's first presidential visit to Paraguay and Venezuela.

"I believe that we will more clearly see the positive effects of our meetings on our relations with Paraguay and Venezuela in the upcoming period," he added.