Anatolian wheat adds tasty zest to Japanese pasta

Anatolian wheat, which is considered among the world's top-quality products in this regard, adds flavor to Japanese cuisine.

Japanese pasta producer Nisshin Seifun exports the pasta produced at the company's Ankara plant to all parts of Japan, mainly to the country's capital Tokyo. The Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank said that 18,000 tons of pasta produced here are exported to Japan. "Under normal circumstances, the price per ton in Turkey's pasta exports is around $400-$450, but they said they export this pasta at $800-$850 per ton, which makes it quite a value-added product in this sense," Minister Varank said.

Minister Varank visited Nisshin Seifun Turkey's factory in the Ankara Chamber of Industry 1st Organized Industrial Zone (ASO 1st OSB) and received information from the Chairman Takashi Kamijo about the company and its activities in Turkey.

Kamijo stated that they hold a 40 percent share in the Japanese pasta market and that one third of their production is obtained from the factory located in Turkey. Kamijo said that they export nearly 100 percent of the pasta produced in Turkey to Japan, adding the company reached $17 million in exports last year.

Pointing out that they have production centers in three countries around the world, namely Turkey, the United States and Japan, Kamijo said they are planning to expand their investments in Turkey and also produce pasta sauce as well as pasta.