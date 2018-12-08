Turkish firm to set up India's first major public aquarium, one of largest in Asia

Polin Waterparks, which provides services in the production, design, engineering and installation of water slides and water parks, signed an agreement with VGP Marine Kingdom Private Limited to establish India's first public aquarium, which will also be one of the largest aquariums in Asia.

The deal was inked by Polin Aquariums Vice President Ayhan Şentürk and V.G.P Ravidas, IAAPA board member and president of VGP Marine Kingdom, at IAAPA Attractions Expo, the largest event in the entertainment industry held in Orlando every year.

This agreement covers the installation of acrylic panels and life support systems for the tunnel aquarium project, according to a statement on the official site of the company.

Polin Marketing and Corporate Communications Director Şöhret Pakiş said that the company produces 100 percent domestically made products in Turkey's Kocaeli province and has the highest production capacity among water slide producers in the global market and that they will build life support systems for acrylic panels and the tunnel aquarium for the VGP World Theme Park to be established in Chennai, India.

Pakiş noted that the project will be the first commercial aquarium in India and one of the largest aquariums in Asia and said: "The aquarium will be established on an area of 7,500 square meters and have a capacity of 4 million liters of water with five concept zones on three levels with a 48-meter tunnel aquarium and more than 30 display tanks. So far, we have finalized 11 aquarium projects with a capacity of more than 338 million liters of water. In 2018, we hosted 16 million visitors."

The complex will include a restaurant, educational facilities and exhibition areas.

VGP Marine Kingdom will be India's first major public aquarium. Set in the VGP World Theme Park in the resort area of Chennai, the aquarium will both entertain and educate visitors.