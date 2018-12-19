Turkey's national flag carrier THY named airline with best corporate program

The national flag carrier Turkish Airlines' (THY) Corporate Club program was named "Best Corporate Program for Business Travelers" by the U.S.-based global magazine Global Traveler at a ceremony held in Beverly Hills, California.

THY also won awards for "Best Airline for Business Class" and "Best Airport Staff/Gate Agents" for the second time in a row this year, which marks the 15th anniversary of the GT Tested Reader Survey awards.

In the 15th installment of the GT Tested Reader Survey awards, more than 22,000 business and leisure travelers participated in the voting to determine the best firm in more than 80 categories.

Mert Dorman, senior vice president of Corporate Marketing and Distribution Channels, accepted the "Best Corporate Program for Business Travelers" award on behalf of Turkish Airlines, while the other two awards were received by General Manager Ersen Engin.

Commenting on the awards, Dorman said as Turkish Airlines, they take great care of the features that distinguish their award-winning services from the general standards.

"For example, we designed our services for business and corporate passengers with a concept of door-to-door uninterrupted experience, developing them with a long-term vision and making a clear difference here," he continued. "All of these awards are an extremely valuable appreciation of our customer-oriented and privileged service concept. We would like to thank our passengers, who deemed our brand worthy of these awards, Turkish Airlines Corporate Club members and Global Traveler magazine."

Turkish Airlines Corporate Club, one of the most comprehensive corporate loyalty programs in the world, has been designed to offer privileged services to its members while providing a wide range of cost-effective advantages for institutions and organizations.

Within the framework of the program, members do not give any fees and/or commitments for participation, but they can have important advantages such as special offers, special baggage rights, flexibility in ticket rules, free tickets and upgrade benefits, as well as access to special passenger lounges. Possessing the ability to offer comprehensive access, recognized as an essential part of business and corporate travel, Turkish Airlines is now able to fly to more than 300 destinations in 124 countries on five continents. It connects 17 cities in the Americas to over 40 countries that lie within less than three hours flying time from Istanbul.

Istanbul Airport, which stands out as the largest international hub in terms of passenger capacity, is expected to open routes for further destinations in the coming period and to provide innovative products and services to all passengers in order to meet the changing needs of today's travelers.