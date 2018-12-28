Trade minister says expects additional U.S. tariffs to be lifted

Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan yesterday said she expects additional tariffs imposed by the United States on Turkish imports to be lifted. Washington doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum in August, as relations between the NATO allies were strained due to the detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson in Turkey. The last two months have seen the swift amelioration of Turkey-U.S. political ties and the positive trend in relations is expected to yield benefits for economic and commercial ties as well. In an interview with private broadcaster NTV, Pekcan also said she expects a six-month waiver on oil purchases from Iran granted to Turkey, exempting it from some U.S. sanctions, to be extended.