Locals flock to shopping malls ahead of New Year's Eve

With various draws and campaigns, shopping malls have seen a stream of customers ahead of the New Year's Eve, capturing high figures both in the number of visitors and in turnover.

With only a few hours left for New Year's Eve shopping, malls all across Turkey were adorned with bright, colorful decorations, as they compete with each other to attract more customers.

By organizing a wide range of campaigns - from raffle draws, gift vouchers, to discounts and fun activities - shopping malls looked to boost sales and influence customer decisions.

Special days, like the New Year's Eve, have always had a positive impact on the number of visitors and sales figures, said Shopping Malls and Investors Association (AYD) Chairman Hulusi Belgü.

He added that the period just before the New Year's Eve was quite busy due to gift shopping. He pointed out that during holidays and New Year's Eve, the turnover in the retail sector generally shows an increase of 60 percent.

"We foresee a sales figure of over TL 15 billion ($2.84 million) in December. Shopping malls are organizing new year's events this year as well, aiming to make a positive contribution to their sales through raffle draws and campaigns," Belgü said.

He stressed that these marketing activities positively affect sales figures and added that a brand, offering special campaigns, may influence customer's purchase decision. "We will get the exact figures in the coming months," he said.

For instance, shopping malls operating within the scope of the Multi Turkey campaign organized raffle draw campaigns, with prizes ranging from TL 100,000 value shopping cards, luxury cars and gift certificates to air miles.

Forum Istanbul shopping mall, for example, will give away a mall card loaded with TL 100,000. The owner will be announced following a draw on Jan. 22, 2019.

Kanyon Shopping Mall, on the other hand, has organized month-long events for its visitors in December. Held at Kanyon's Crystal Garden, the programs include delightful chats, new year-themed workshops, children's workshops and trivia nights.

Shopping malls in Trabzon, İzmir, Mersin, Kayseri, and Manisa are also holding different campaigns to attract more customers ahead of the new year.