Indonesia floods, late snow and protests: Top pictures of the week

People walk through a pile of tree trunks after flash floods triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 7, 2021.
Snow falls as a police officer stands guard near where diplomats of the EU, China, Russia and Iran hold talks at the Grand Hotel in Vienna, Austria, April 6, 2021.
The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft for the next International Space Station (ISS) crew, formed of astronaut Mark Vande Hei of NASA and cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov of Roscosmos, is rolled out onto the launchpad ahead of its launch, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, April 6, 2021.
Police vehicles are seen behind a hijacked bus that is burning on Shankill Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021.
Members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-round gun salute at Woolwich Barracks, to mark the death of Prince Philip, in London, England, April 10, 2021.
Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.