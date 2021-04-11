Daily Sabah logo

Indonesia floods, late snow and protests: Top pictures of the week

by Agencies Apr 11, 2021 11:35 am +03 +03:00

Snow covers cherry blossoms in Niğde, Turkey, April 7, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A Super Puma helicopter from the Swiss Air Force carries three horses together during an exercise in Saignelegier, Canton of Jura, Switzerland, April 9, 2021.
The goal is to provide transportation and rapid evacuation of injured horses to a veterinary medical facility.

(EPA Photo)

People walk through a pile of tree trunks after flash floods triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 7, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Damaged houses following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Snow falls as a police officer stands guard near where diplomats of the EU, China, Russia and Iran hold talks at the Grand Hotel in Vienna, Austria, April 6, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A man jogs as it snows during a cold spring day in Brussels, Belgium, April 6, 2021.
Belgians woke up on Tuesday to a dusting of snow in the capital in an unusual weather event for the time of the year.

(AP Photo)

Emma McCain (L) takes a picture of her friend Norah Miller while they visit the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, U.S., March 31, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Visitors look at cherry blossom trees at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, California, U.S., April 7, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft for the next International Space Station (ISS) crew, formed of astronaut Mark Vande Hei of NASA and cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov of Roscosmos, is rolled out onto the launchpad ahead of its launch, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, April 6, 2021.

(Roscosmos via Reuters)

Police vehicles are seen behind a hijacked bus that is burning on Shankill Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Models wearing Autumn/Winter creations by designer Hannibal Laguna wait backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, April 9, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-round gun salute at Woolwich Barracks, to mark the death of Prince Philip, in London, England, April 10, 2021.
Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday.

(AP Photo)

A helicopter flies near lava flowing from a fissure near the Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, April 6, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Red paint splashed on a road by protesters, representing the blood spilled during demonstrations against the military coup, in Taunggyi, Shan state, Myanmar, April 6, 2021.

(AFP Photo/Kanbawza Tai News)

A man feeds pigeons near the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Old City, Jerusalem, Israel, April. 11, 2021.

(AP Photo)

