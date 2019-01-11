Turkish Airlines adds 10 more destinations to flights from Istanbul Airport

Turkish Airlines (THY) is set to increase the number of destinations for outbound flights from Istanbul Airport to 18.

Turkey's flag carrier launched flights Thursday to Diyarbakır and Hatay in domestic destinations and to Paris, Frankfurt, Munich, Tbilisi and Ashgabat in international destinations.

Currently, THY offers flights to eight destinations - Ankara, Gaziantep, Adana, İzmir, Trabzon, Antalya, Nicosia and Baku - from Istanbul Airport.

THY will increase the number of destinations for planes taking off from Istanbul Airport to 18 today by adding Moscow and Kuwait to its international flight network and Kayseri to its domestic flight network. The second flight to Europe was made to Frankfurt, Germany.

Istanbul Airport-Paris flights and Istanbul Airport-Munich flights will be held seven times a week. Ticket prices for Istanbul-outbound round-trip flights for both destinations start at $129 including all taxes.

Istanbul Airport-Munich flights will be held five times a week (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday). Round-trip flight tickets from Istanbul to Munich, including all taxes, will be available at special prices starting at $129.

Also, a total of seven mutual flights will be held between the Istanbul Airport and Tbilisi on a weekly basis, with round-trip ticket prices starting at $109 including all taxes.

THY will offer four mutual flights from the Istanbul Airport to the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat per week (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday). Round-trip tickets for Istanbul-Ashgabat flights will be available at special prices starting at $209, including all taxes. THY will launch three mutual flights (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday) from the Istanbul Airport to Diyarbakır on a weekly basis as of today. Istanbul Airport-Hatay flights will be held three times a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday).

THY will conduct four mutual flights between the Istanbul Airport and Kayseri per week. One-way ticket prices for domestic flights start at TL 59 ($11) including all taxes.

Moreover, the number of Istanbul Airport-Ankara flights will rise to two per day from once a day as of Jan. 10.

THY will initiate flights from the Istanbul Airport to Moscow and Kuwait today. The ticket prices for Istanbul-Moscow flights, which will be held five times per week, start at $129 including all taxes.

Istanbul Airport-Kuwait mutual flights will take place four times a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday). Round-trip flights ticket from Istanbul to Kuwait, including all taxes, start at $344. Mecit Yerlikaya, a passenger who was on the first flight from Istanbul to Germany, said that he was in Istanbul for a one-week holiday, adding, "I did not buy the ticket on purpose, I am lucky. As far as I can see, it is an excellent airport. May it bring goodness to our country and nation. It was easy to get here. We came in 35 minutes. Ticket prices are also affordable."

Alexander Kirschniok, another passenger, stated that he came to Istanbul to introduce his girlfriend to his grandmother, saying, "My grandmother is a Turk. I am going back to Frankfurt. The airport was very far, but it is also very nice and I liked it. We came here by taxi. Ticket prices are affordable in spite of late booking."

Kirschniok's girlfriend Amelia Stowers-Wah said that the Istanbul Airport is a very modern airport and that she liked it.