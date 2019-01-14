Air France to resume operations in Turkey this year

Having launched flights in 2018 with the Joon brand from many European cities including Istanbul, Air France has announced its decision to resume operations with the Air France brand once again.

Following meetings with employees, customers and trade unions, Air France has announced its decision to initiate a project for the future of the Joon brand and the integration of airplanes and employees into Air France. The company, which started flights with the Joon brand from many cities including Istanbul in 2018, stressed it is difficult for the new brand to be understood properly in the eyes of customers, employees, the market and investors, adding that the presence of many brands in the aviation industry has created confusion. It was announced that operations will be managed by a common fleet of aircraft, while Air France will run its own fleet smoothly, using a more economical cabin configuration with the newly ordered Airbus A350 series of aircraft.

In a press release from the company, it was stated that all Joon flights, including Istanbul, whose tickets have been sold so far or are currently on sale, will be carried out by Joon until the project is completed and then taken over by Air France.

According to 2017 revenues, the Air France - KLM group is the fifth largest airline in the world, worth $29.06 billion.