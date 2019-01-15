Gold rich Venezuela's minister to tour gold refinery in central Anatolia during official visit

Venezuelan Industries and National Production Minister Tareck Zaidan El Aissami Maddah will pay a visit to the gold refinery in Çorum as part of his visit to Turkey.

In a written statement, Ahlatçı Group Chairman Ahmet Ahlatçı said they dominate 40 percent of the Turkish bracelet market and 25 percent of the Turkish wedding ring market, adding that they wholesale gold to more than 2,500 jewelry dealers in the country.

Stressing that they established Turkey's third gold refinery in the Çorum Organized Industrial Zone some three years ago, Ahlatçı said that production activities at the facility with the most modern technology in the industry continue.

Ahlatçı further noted that he has been attending most of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's overseas trips and also took part in his Latin America tour after the G20 summit in Argentina last December.

"During his visit to Venezuela in December, our president met with President Nicolas Maduro. During their talks, Mr. President summoned me and introduced me to the host head of state, saying that we have a modern gold refinery in Çorum. Mr. Nicolas Maduro took a close interest in our facility as Venezuela is a gold producing country," he told.

Ahlatçı stated that they welcomed Tareck Zaidan El Aissami Maddah's inclusion of Çorum in his Turkey visit and his wish to see the gold refinery, adding that they will host the Venezuelan minister in line with the Turkish hospitality and show him around the facility. Ahlatçı expressed that the company and the city feel the honor of hosting a guest minister in Çorum, continuing, "We know that we owe Çorum coming to the agenda with such a visit to our president's favor and express our gratitude to him."

Tareck Zaidan El Aissami Maddah is scheduled to arrive in Çorum and visit the gold refinery there tomorrow.

He will also meet with Gov. Mustafa Çiftçi and businessman Ahmet Ahlatçı.