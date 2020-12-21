Daily Sabah logo

Expert restorer works to conserve Istanbul's cultural heritage icons

Dec 21, 2020 3:41 pm +03 +03:00

Senior conservator and restorer Venizelos Gavrilakis works to clean and restore an 18th-century Byzantine Christian icon at a Greek Orthodox church in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 4, 2020.

(Getty Images)

As head director of Leri Parakatathiki Conservation and Restoration Labs, Gavrilakis has been working as a conservator and restorer of paintings, cultural artifacts and artwork for more than 25 years and relocated from Greece to Turkey eight years ago with the mission of preserving artifacts of cultural importance.

(Getty Images)

Turkey is home to more than 435 churches housing many ancient cultural artifacts.

(Getty Images)

Throughout history, many of these religious and cultural icons have been damaged, altered or lost during wars and political changes, creating a high demand for expert restorers.

(Getty Images)

In early 2020, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the reversion of the Hagia Sophia Museum into a mosque. Throughout its history, the UNESCO World Heritage site has served as a Byzantine cathedral, a mosque under Ottoman rule and, most recently, a museum.

(Getty Images)

Since being reverted to the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, the building's world-famous Byzantine frescos have been covered by awnings and curtains during prayer time.

(Getty Images)

Senior conservator and restorer Gavrilakis works to clean and restore an 18th-century Byzantine Christian icon at a Greek Orthodox church in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 4, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Miniscule restoration work is done on an 18th-century Byzantine Christian icon by Gavrilakis at a Greek Orthodox church in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 4, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Restoration assistant Aslı Erel works to clean and restore a 19th-century Byzantine Christian icon at a Greek Orthodox church in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 4, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Erel works together with head director Gavrilakis of the Leri Parakatathiki Conservation and Restoration Labs.

(Getty Images)

Erel works on a 19th-century Byzantine Christian icon at a Greek Orthodox church in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 4, 2020.

(Getty Images)

Gavrilakis sits in a dimly lit Greek Orthodox church while working on a 16th-century Byzantine Christian icon, in Istanbul, Turkey, Dec. 4, 2020.

(Getty Images)

