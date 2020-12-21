Expert restorer works to conserve Istanbul's cultural heritage icons

As head director of Leri Parakatathiki Conservation and Restoration Labs, Gavrilakis has been working as a conservator and restorer of paintings, cultural artifacts and artwork for more than 25 years and relocated from Greece to Turkey eight years ago with the mission of preserving artifacts of cultural importance.
