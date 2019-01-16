Over 120 Turkish firms to seek partners, opportunities in Doha

"Turkey Expo by Qatar," one of the biggest fairs in the Gulf region that brings Turkish companies and Qatari investors together, will kick off in Doha today.

More than 120 Turkish companies operating in various sectors will participate in the event.

The third installment of the fair, which was previously organized under the name of "Expo Turkey by Qatar," will open its gates this year as "Turkey Expo by Qatar."

The fair, to be held between Jan. 16 and Jan. 18 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, will feature many companies operating in the fields of technology, real estate, construction, food, health tourism, textiles, furniture and decoration.

Aiming to maximize the commercial relations between Turkey and Qatar, the event is also expected to widen the horizons for new entrepreneurs and investors.

Hakan Kurt, the chairman of Medyacity, one of the organizers of the fair, said "Turkey Expo by Qatar" is the largest fair that introduces Turkish companies in the Gulf countries, providing a good opportunity for Turkish business people to come together with Qatari investors.

Kurt added that the event also features Qatari companies that boast total funding of $60 billion backed by the State of Qatar. "The program will be inaugurated with the participation of ministers and officials from the two countries," he said.

The fair is an important project, contributing to the development of economic and commercial relations between the two countries, said Kurt, pointing to the significance of this year's installment due to the increase in the number of participating companies specializing in advanced technology, programming and information technology.

He pointed out that the fair will include pioneering companies from the real estate sector.

He added that they expect these companies to attract the attention of the Gulf region and the people of Qatar in particular.

Kurt suggested that Turkish companies operating in various fields will contribute to the introduction of both Turkey and the investment opportunities in the country.

He said this year's fair will also showcase the e-commerce site jointly developed by the Turkish Post and Telegraph Organization (PTT) an

d Qatar Postal Services last year.