Nike Air Max shoe sparks outrage for logo resembling 'Allah' script

Thousands of people have signed a petition to recall a Nike shoe because a printed design resembles the Arabic word for God.

The Nike Air Max 270 sparked criticism online after it was found within the Air Max branding on the bottom of the shoe was a script that resembles the word Allah in Arabic.

More than 14,000 people signed a Change.org petition, created two weeks ago by Saiqa Noreen, calling for the company to recall the shoe.

The petition stated it is offensive to Muslims because the word Allah would be stepped on, kicked and could become soiled with mud and filth.





A screenshot of the Change.org petition

"It is outrageous and appalling of Nike to allow the name of God on a shoe. This is disrespectful and extremely offensive to Muslims and insulting to Islam. Islam teaches compassion, kindness and fairness towards all," Noreen said on the petition.

She demanded Nike "recall this blasphemous and offensive shoe and all products with the design logo resembling the word Allah from worldwide sales immediately."

The company responded saying it is looking into the matter and emphasized any perceived meaning of the Air Max logo is unintentional.

"Nike respects all religions and we take concerns of this nature seriously," Nike told the Today talk show on the NBC network. "The AIR MAX logo was designed to be a stylized representation of Nike's AIR MAX trademark. It is intended to reflect the AIR MAX brand only. Any other perceived meaning or representation is unintentional."

Nike was embroiled in a similar controversy in 1997 when it printed its "Air" logo on the back of its shoe in a style that resembled the word Allah in Arabic, and was forced to recall the product.