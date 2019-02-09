Turkish, American businessmen to cooperate in third countries

With the memorandum of understanding inked between the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the cooperation between the businesspeople of the two countries will be moved to third countries.

The business delegation headed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Middle East and Turkey Department Senior Vice President Khush Choksy and the U.S.-Turkish Council (ATC) Chairman Gen. James Logan Jones held talks in Ankara.

The delegation attended a business dinner hosted by the TOBB President Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu with the participation of Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan.

A memorandum of understanding on the 2019 Action Plan was also signed by Hisarcıklıoğlu and Choksy with Minister Pekcan in attendance.

As in previous years, in order to support the strengthening of relations, the two sides will hold joint activities in both Turkey and the United States this year, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The U.S.-Turkey Trade and Investment Research or sectoral reports will be prepared within the framework of cooperation.

Reciprocal business delegations and investment week activities will be organized between the United States and Turkey.

Besides, joint studies on health, information communication technologies, digital economy, tourism, infrastructure and participation of women in the workforce will be carried out. The collaborations will also be moved to third countries.

The delegation, which is attending the Turkey-U.S. Aerospace, Aviation and Defense Sectors Meeting held at the TOBB Reception Hall, was also received by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During the meeting, President Erdoğan stated that more than 1,800 American companies are operating in Turkey, which have invested over $10 billion in the last 16 years. He added that the trade volume between the two countries, which stands at around $20 billion, cannot be accepted and that they are aiming for $75 billion. The delegation also met first lady Emine Erdoğan and later held separate meetings with Turkey's Grand National Assembly (TBMM) Parliament Speaker Binali Yıldırım, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan and other officials."We shared our expectations from them in order to increase the trade volume and cooperation between Turkey and the U.S.," Minister Albayrak said on Twitter.