Turkey, Qatar to cooperate in postal services

Qatar's Transport and Communications Minister Jassim Saif Ahmed al-Sulaiti received Kenan Bozgeyik, the director-general of Turkey's state-run postal service, PTT, in Doha Monday.

They discussed the different aspects of cooperation between the two countries, particularly in postal services and the means to further enhance them, a Qatari Transport and Communications Ministry statement said.

The meeting also focused on a number of matters of common interest between the "two brotherly countries," the statement added.

Turkey's ambassador to Qatar Fikret Özer and Qatar Post Chairman and Managing Director Faleh Mohamed al-Naemi also attended the meeting.

Last month, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Ankara's cooperation with Qatar would continue to grow in various sectors, including defense, trade, tourism and energy. He added that the partnership between the two countries is based on a "win-win" model.

In 2016, Turkey and Qatar signed an agreement in the field of secure mail as well as electronic and financial services.