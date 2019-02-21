Turkish business body elects new president

Simone Kaslowski was elected as the president of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD) Wednesday.

"A challenging but exciting era is ahead of us," Kaslowski said at the 49th general assembly of the association. "Turkey needs to strengthen its growth model to reach its targets."

"Lucky for us, our country has great opportunities in terms of human and sources of innovative ideas, the main drivers of the era. We will write quite a new Turkish story with effort, stability and success," he underlined.

Erol Bilecik, the TÜSİAD head preceding Kaslowski, said Turkey will preserve its position as a powerful country, benefiting from its geographical location.

Kaslowski, 56, is the CEO of Organik Kimya, a company manufacturing chemicals, which is active in 80 countries. He has been deputy president of TÜSİAD since 2017.

TÜSİAD, founded in 1971, is a voluntary, independent, nongovernmental organization, which represents 85 percent of Turkey's total foreign trade and 50 percent of the value-added production.