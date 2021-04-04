A train crash, library kittens and Holi: Top pictures of the week

A crane lifts the wreckage of a truck that was hit by the train a day after the deadly train derailment at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan, April 3, 2021.
A new “Kedili Tekke Millet Kıraathanesi,” a coffeehouse-library concept cafe in Turkey’s Bursa, offers a peaceful environment where people can enjoy a book or newspaper in the company of cats.
A man wearing a protective face mask reacts as color powder is thrown towards him during Holi celebrations, amidst the spread of the coronavirus, in Chennai, India, March 29, 2021.
Carriages carrying the mummies of Ancient Egyptian Queen Ahmose-Nefertari (L) and King Amenhotep I are rolled out of the Egyptian Museum near Cairo's Tahrir Square during the "Pharaohs' Golden Parade," a procession held to transport the mummified bodies of 22 ancient Egyptian kings and queens from the Egyptian Museum to their new resting place at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, located on the shore of Ayn as Sirah Lake, Cairo, Egypt.
An asylum-seeking migrant child from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with his mother, is seen inside the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 1, 2021.
Chinese Catholic worshippers hold candles as part of the holy fire at an Easter mass at a Catholic church. With the pandemic largely under control in China, the country's Christians marked the holiday at government-sanctioned churches across the country, Beijing, China, April 3, 2021.
Located west of the resort town of Dalyan in the Muğla province, the ancient city of Kaunos has yet to become a tourist hot spot and has been listed as a temporary UNESCO World Heritage Site, April 4, 2021.
Smoke billows from a fire at Balongan refinery, operated by state oil company Pertamina, in Indramayu, West Java on March 31, 2021.
Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Iceland's latest volcano eruption is still attracting crowds of people hoping to get close to the gentle lava flows.
Cats are pictured at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria, on March 28, 2021. The sanctuary houses 1,000 cats injured or abandoned by their owners during the civil war.
