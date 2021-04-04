A train crash, library kittens and Holi: Top pictures of the week

Carriages carrying the mummies of Ancient Egyptian Queen Ahmose-Nefertari (L) and King Amenhotep I are rolled out of the Egyptian Museum near Cairo's Tahrir Square during the "Pharaohs' Golden Parade," a procession held to transport the mummified bodies of 22 ancient Egyptian kings and queens from the Egyptian Museum to their new resting place at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, located on the shore of Ayn as Sirah Lake, Cairo, Egypt.

(Getty Images)