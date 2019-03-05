Turkey's competition authority to probe 23 grocery chains

Turkey's antitrust agency the Competition Authority has launched an investigation into 23 grocery chain stores operating in retail food sales. According to an announcement released on the website of the Competition Authority yesterday, the investigation will determine whether grocery stores are violating the competition law while setting prices for bottled water, fresh fruits and vegetables. The companies subject to investigation include BİM, Şok, Migros, Hakmar, UCZ Mağazacılık, Carrefoursa, Makro Market, Adese, Özen, Yunus Market, Yeni Çağdaş, Mopaş, Ersan, Altunbilekler, Soykan, Başgimpa, Gimsa, Çağrı Gıda, Bildirici, Turgut Seyhan ve Kardeşleri Gıda, Şafak Gıda, and Metro Grosmarket.