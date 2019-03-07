THY expands sales distribution network in Russia

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) has signed a cooperation agreement with Sirena and the Transport Clearing House (TCH) Reservation Systems to expand the ticket sales distribution channels in Russia.

Turkey's Ambassador to Moscow Mehmet Samsar, THY Russia General Manager Turan Yardımcı, as well as many officials and guests, attended the signing ceremony held in Russia's capital Moscow.

With the agreement inked by THY, Sirena and TCH Reservation Systems, ticket sales distribution channels will be expanded to reach more customers in Russia.

In his delivery at the signing ceremony, Ahmet Olmuştur, the THY's assistant general manager in charge of marketing and sales, pointed out that Russia is a very important destination where the THY flies to 10 different cities.

"Today we will reach an even wider crowd in Russia. We expect our passenger capacity to increase by 10 to 15 percent in the first instance," he added.

TCH President Mikhail Baskakov, on the other hand, underlined that they have signed a historic agreement with Turkish Airlines, saying, "THY is the world's largest carrier. I hope we will contribute to the development of the sales network in the Russian market with our agreement."

Meanwhile, Turkey's national flag carrier will launch direct flights from the German capital Berlin to the southeastern Turkish provinces of Adana and Gaziantep. The direct flights from Berlin to Adana will begin on April 2 and to Gaziantep on April 5.

Throughout the whole summer season, reciprocal flights will be held regularly once a week. THY has recently decided to launch flights from Turkey's tourism resort city Antalya to Berlin and Stuttgart along with flights between Düsseldorf and other Anatolian provinces.