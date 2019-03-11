Women Empowering Turkey award ceremony this week

The Women Empowering Turkey award ceremony, organized to honor the women who work in the field of energy, will be held on March 14 under the auspices of the presidency.

The ceremony was held for the first time last year when incumbent Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak was serving as the energy and natural resources minister. Awards will be given in seven categories as part of the award ceremony, which will be attended by first lady Emine Erdoğan as well.The ceremony was launched last year by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources in an attempt to boost female employment in the energy sector and create awareness across society. The award ceremony will be held at the Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall on Thursday, March 14, with the participation of the representatives of academia, politics, business, art, sports and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs).

Within the scope of the program, which will contribute significantly to the development and growth targets of energy and mining industries, awards will be given in seven categories of "Academy," "Business World," "Women Professionals," "Entrepreneurs," "Model Company in Energy," "Women Who Inspire the Future" and "Jury's Special."

For all categories, candidates were sought from universities, energy and mining companies and women's NGOs. Reportedly, as the candidate process was completed, a distinguished jury committee would determine the winners in each category. Also, candidates to be awarded for contributing to Turkey's energy will be evaluated by significant figures in energy, business, arts and the academic world.

The jury members include the prominent scholars, businesswomen, journalists and representatives from Turkey's leading NGOs. The jury delegation will examine more than 200 applications.