Major industrial expo begins in Istanbul

Eurasia's biggest industrial fair, with more than 1,300 firms, began in Istanbul Thursday.

As part of the 4-day WIN EURASIA, experts, academics and sector representatives will speak at various sessions on digital transformation, factories, Industry 4.0 and technology.

Firms, from many sectors such as steel plate processing, metal forming technologies, automation services, electrical and electronic equipment and hydraulic and pneumatic services, are part of the expo, which has the theme 360 Degree Manufacturing Industry.

The 26th edition of WIN EURASIA is organized by German company Deutsche Messe's subsidiary Hannover Fairs Turkey with the support of Turkey's Industry and Technology Ministry and the Trade Ministry.

Alexander Kuhnel, general manager of Hannover Fairs Turkey, said the expo would take Turkish industry into the future with new applications and the latest services and products. "In collaboration with domestic firms, we will be developing new partnerships focusing on export for the Turkish manufacturing industry," he noted.

Wolfgang Lenarz, a member of the board of Deutsche Messe, stressed that with its strong economy and strategic importance in the Eurasia region, Turkey has been continuing to grow with both its own natural resources, as well as its direct foreign investments.

"While the stake of industrial products of advanced technology is increasing within the Turkish economy, foreigners' interest in Turkish products that are of international quality is also on the rise," he added.

Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Turkish deputy industry and technology minister, said Turkey can move to the top 10 developed countries by developing and selling technology. "We have over 200 universities, more than 80 technology development centers, some 1,400 research and development (R&D) centers and over 150,000 R&D personnel," he noted.

The expo at the Tüyap Fair and Exhibition Center is open for visitors until Sunday.