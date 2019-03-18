PTT online marketplace delivers 200 tons of vegetables to citizens

Turkish Post and Telegraph Organization's (PTT) online marketplace www.epttavm.com has sold more than 200 tons of vegetables through its "e-tanzim" program, which was modeled after municipality direct sale points, since its launch little over a month ago.

On Feb. 11, local municipalities in Istanbul and Ankara launched direct sale points as part of the government's effort to fight inflation and bring economic benefits to average citizens following a sharp increase in the price of fruit and vegetables, offering agricultural products to average consumers at an affordable price. This practice was later adopted in other provinces as well.

They have seen widespread demand from citizens. The e-tanzim program in Ankara and Istanbul was no exception, having received more than 80,000 orders so far. General Manager of www.epttavm.com Hakan Çevikoğlu said they have delivered around 200 tons of vegetables to 15,000 different addresses. "Those who buy it once do it again," he told reporters.

Initially, the direct sale points offered eight types of vegetables, and as of Feb. 26, they started offering grains and legumes, including rice, chickpeas and lentils.

The sale points, launched to circumvent middlemen and profiteers, have seen widespread demand from citizens. With the start of vegetable sales at municipal direct sale points, prices in wholesale vegetable markets and supermarket chains dropped by half.

It was reported last week that direct sale points across Turkey have sold some 30,000 tons of goods, including 15,000 tons of fresh fruits and vegetables and 15,000 tons of grains and legumes, since their launch last month. Fahrettin Poyraz, general manager of the Agricultural Credit Cooperatives of Turkey, said last week that sales have so far reached 111 points in eight cities. Fruit and vegetables on www.epttavm.com are available at prices set by the direct sale points, and all products are delivered safely to people via PTT Cargo and Logistics. Çevikoğlu said that orders received by 2 p.m. are delivered to citizens the same day. "We have received almost no complaints to date. It has become a project that is processing well," Çevikoğlu said.

He also noted that that the replenishment storage system, the so-called "fulfillment model," has started to expand with e-tanzim and can be used for every product when the country needs it.

"Our state can use this platform for every product when needed. If there is an exorbitant price increase for a product, the product is then easily delivered to the public from here. Today it is tomatoes; it can become something else tomorrow. Our platform is now ready. But even if there is no such environment, we will continue this service. We would also like to move this to Bursa, Antalya, Gaziantep, Denizli, Afyonkarahisar and Eskişehir," said Çevikoğlu.