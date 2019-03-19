Largest agro fair creates $600M in trade volume

The Agroexpo International Agriculture and Livestock Fair, Turkey's largest and Europe's fourth largest such event, was reported to have created a trade volume of $600 million. This was thanks to the bilateral meetings organized by the Aegean Exporters Association (EİB) in coordination with the Trade Ministry.

Organized by Orion Fuarcılık for the 14th time this year on Feb. 7-10, Agroexpo also saw an all-time high number of visitors - 337,240 visitors, including 7,824 foreigners - and brought together 854 companies from 70 countries.

Following the opening ceremony, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli held the International Agriculture Ministers Summit on the Future of Agriculture in the World with the participation of ministers from 15 countries. The opening ceremony was attended by agriculture ministers and high-level figures from Argentina, Albania, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Northern Cyprus, Macedonia, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, and Somali, as well as the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization coordinator for Central Asia.

This year's exhibition showcased world-giant organizations in three halls with agricultural machinery, greenhouse and equipment, seeds, seedlings, fertilizer, pharmaceuticals, irrigation and plastics, packaging, agricultural energy, livestock, livestock equipment, dairy and meat products, beekeeping activities, tractors, and veterinary services.