Turkey plans global umbrella brand for high-end goods

Before the end of the first half of this year, Turkey will announce an umbrella brand for the marketing of premium Turkish products in the international arena, the country's agriculture and forestry minister said.

"We plan to display high-quality indigenous Turkish products abroad, generate demand for them, and sell them at a better price," Bekir Pakdemirli told Anadolu Agency (AA) in an exclusive interview.

Explaining how Turkey ranks first in Europe in agricultural production, Pakdemirli added that so far the country has not enjoyed the same success in processed food. The minister said the framework for the products to be sold under the new brand will be announced together with the brand name. "It may include Turkish lokum [Turkish delight], olive oil, figs and hazelnuts," he noted.

Turkey, the world's largest hazelnut exporter, last season (from September 2017 to August 2018) earned $1.78 billion with nearly 287,000 tons of hazelnut exports.

Touching on his visit to Qatar early this week, Pakdemirli said a number of meetings were held to boost cooperative agricultural activities and investments between the two countries.

Turkey has many agricultural cooperation deals with foreign countries, including Sudan, Somalia and Germany.

He said Qatar's agricultural needs were also discussed during the visit. "We addressed how Qatar can be sustainable," Minister Pakdemirli said. "Turkey has much more to give from its greenhouse to Qatar than the West does," Pakdemirli said and noted that Turkey is cheaper and technically skilled in the sector.