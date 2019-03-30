Russia plans to raise quota on tomato imports from Turkey

The Russian Agriculture Ministry is planning to raise the quota on tomato imports from Turkey to 150,000 tons per year from the current 50,000 tons, it said in a draft decree, published on a government website Thursday.

Russia lifted a ban on vegetable imports from Turkey in November 2017 but set quotas as the relations have been normalized in the last two years. Turkish-Russian ties were strained following the jet-downing crisis that broke out in November 2015 and the Russian government imposed a ban on the import of certain agricultural products from Turkey.

In May 2018, Russia lifted the ban on tomato imports from Turkey but established a quota of 50,000 tons.