Uber to downsize services in Turkey, work with local partners, company says

Popular ridesharing app Uber will downsize its Uber XL services in Turkey, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, amid ongoing legal clashes with taxi driver unions and local authorities in Istanbul.

Commenting on the company's operations in Turkey, Uber said the current situation does not allow Uber XL vans to provide services, adding that it will significantly decrease the number of XL vehicles.

"Uber is committed to providing services in Turkey," the company said, adding that they want to work with local partners to find new solutions.

Touching upon the issue of taxes, Uber Turkey said the company complies with Turkish tax laws and directly transfers VATs to relevant Turkish authorities.

A lawsuit launched by taxi driver associations aiming to ban Uber in Turkey is ongoing.

So far, public opinion in Turkey, especially in large cities, has been in favor of Uber since taxis have long been associated with uncomfortable, unsafe and dirty vehicles, along with rude drivers who refuse to accept passengers for short distances, scam tourists, drive dangerously, often smoke in cars and drive under the influence of alcohol and drugs in extreme cases.