2019 full of opportunities for Turkish-Mexican ties

Bernardo Cordova, Mexico's ambassador to Ankara, said 2019 could be a year of opportunities for Turkish-Mexican relations, adding steps could be taken to improve bilateral relations.

Elaborating on relations and the potential for economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries, Cordova told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Mexico and Turkey are the world's 15th and 17th largest economies, respectively, adding they both have a young population and with a modern and developing structure.

He added that trade should also be at an advanced level, considering bilateral relations between the two countries. Cordova said they are gearing up for the second meeting of the High-Level Binational Commission established in 2013 to discuss political, commercial, economic and legal issues and cooperation.

The ambassador recalled that a delegation from the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TİM) visited Mexico a while ago, adding both governments would like to see if it's possible to continue negotiations for the free trade agreement (FTA), whose seventh round was completed and that talks on this issue are in progress.

Cordova noted that the Turkish International Cooperation and Development Agency's (TİKA) office in Mexico is a good step towards developing bilateral relations. "We also have the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (AMEXCID)," he continued. "TİKA and AMEXCID have the opportunity to cooperate with development projects for third countries. Central America and the Caribbean can be an area where Turkey and Mexico join forces to design development-promoting programs."

Cordova recalled that national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) Cargo started flights to Mexico in October last year, adding THY's direct flights, which will begin in August, will affect tourism and trade much more quickly.

Touching upon Turkey's fight against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt, Ambassador Cordova said the countries have restored their beliefs in respecting democratic principles and constitutional order and that subjecting all institutions of the state to a legally created civilian authority is a fundamental element of democracy. "Mexico was one of the first countries to react to the coup attempt in Turkey," he noted. The ambassador also said the two governments have agreed to have closer relations in every area, saying foreign ministers of the two countries intend to hold the second meeting of the High-Level Binational Commission this year.