Turkish Airlines launches flights to Sharjah in UAE

Turkey's national flag carrier has started flying to Sharjah, which is among the top tourism centers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkish Airlines announced yesterday.

"As Turkish Airlines' third flight destination in the UAE after Abu Dhabi and Dubai, flights to Sharjah will be conducted on the Istanbul-Sharjah route," the airline said in a statement.

The company noted that the "modern but old; crowded but peaceful" Sharjah - selected as the Cultural Capital of Arab World in 1998 - attracts visitors with its rich history, culture and economy.

Flying to more countries than any other airline in the world, Turkish Airlines consistently continues to enhance its flight network.

"Sharjah became the 307th destination to be added to the extensive flight network of the global brand," it said.

Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933, flies to more than 120 countries with its fleet of 335 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes.

In 2018, the company carried 75.2 million passengers with a seat occupancy rate of 82 percent, and this year aims to reach 80 million passengers on domestic and international routes.