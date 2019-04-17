Turkey-Uzbekistan business forum convenes in Tashkent

The Turkey-Uzbekistan Business Forum is being held in the capital Tashkent. The event, which runs from April 14-19, was organized by the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK), the Turkey-Uzbekistan Business Council and the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Turkish and Uzbek businesspeople, as well as Uzbek officials, will take part. The goal of the forum is to gather the business communities of the two countries and to increase cooperation between them, Islam Casimov, vice chairman of the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in a speech Monday at the forum.

İzzet Ekmekçibaşı, chairman of the DEİK Turkey-Uzbekistan Business Council, provided information on the council's activities.

Throughout the forum, Turkish businesspeople will learn about business and investment opportunities and reforms in Uzbekistan.

In the meantime, in 2018, Turkey was number two among countries that founded the most companies in Uzbekistan, according to Uzbekistan's statistics authority. Turkey established 364 companies in Uzbekistan in 2018, second only to Russia with 428.