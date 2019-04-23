Localization of naval platforms saves $27M

The Naval Forces Command has led the way in the nationalization campaign by replacing the imported naval platforms in their inventory with their domestic counterparts. A total savings of $27 million has been achieved in the Turkish economy as a result of the 488 completed and ongoing activities to domestically manufacture these products within the framework of the Localization Tracking Module, which has been in use since 2012.

Turkey's national shipbuilding program MİLGEM with its staff of engineers has made a breakthrough in the domestic production of the platforms used by the Naval Forces Command. In the last two years, there has been a 350 percent increase in the production and supply of the needs through domestic and national facilities. Tens of thousands of the 1.6 million pieces registered in the inventory in the Inventory Control Center Command have been replaced by their domestically produced counterparts.

When the Naval Forces Inventory Control Center Command is notified about the necessity of replacing parts for ships and the materials used in weapons, it first checks whether this product can be produced through domestic facilities. After the necessary control is provided, with the system also connected to the chambers of commerce, domestic products are procured if they have any counterparts, or supplied from abroad.

The most important nationalization move in the Naval Forces Command was made in command control software. Command control software was replaced with national versions since no source code had already been given to exported frigates. With the Genesis software, the engineering masterpiece of Turkish female engineers, the technology in these old vessels was entirely transformed into the new generation. The first version of the National War Management System (ADVENT SYS), which was developed to meet the Naval Forces Command's War Management System needs, was released, and the factory acceptance tests were completed.

ADVENT SYS software was developed by Turkish engineers with approximately six million lines of code. The next generation of the national warfare management system, which is expected to be installed on the TCG Kınalıada, the fourth ship of MİLGEM, for the first time, will also be used on Turkey's first aircraft carrier, the TCG Anadolu, and other future national battleships.

The MİLGEM project has enabled the design of a corvette type military ship to be nationalized for the first time, thereby reducing external dependence in ship design, shipbuilding and system integration. Over 65 percent of local industry participation was realized in this project and more than 50 domestic companies have been provided with business opportunities within the scope of the entire project.

In October 2018, the Pakistan Navy Fleet Tanker (PNFT), one of the biggest single-item export projects of the Turkish defense industry, was delivered to the Pakistan Navy at a commissioning ceremony held in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the navy continues its nationalization campaign with the translation of the maritime terms into Turkish. So far, more than 700 military maritime terms have been completed. Within the scope of the study, the Lingua Franca-origin terms, which had been a part of maritime jargon since the Ottoman period, were excluded. The English, French and German terms used in naval education materials, official documents and ship labels, with Turkish spelling together with the surface and underwater platforms, which had been supplied from abroad especially since the early 1950s, were localized in this regard.