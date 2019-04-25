Investment environment coordination council convenes today

A meeting of the Coordination Council for the Improvement of the Investment Environment (YOİKK), under the chairmanship of Vice President Fuat Oktay, will be held today. The president's decision on the working principles and procedures of the YOİKK came into effect after being published in the Official Gazette on March 14. The council will ensure necessary coordination between the public and private sector institutions and organizations that bear responsibility for the improvement of the investment environment and take necessary measures to that end. Besides Chairman Vice President Oktay, the The restructured council will also include Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül, Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk, Environment and Urban Planning Minister Murat Kurum, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turhan, Strategy and Budget President Naci Ağbal, and Investment Office President Arda Ermut.

In the council, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) will be represented by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) President Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TİM) Chairman Ismail Gülle, Turkish Industrialists and Businessmen Association (TÜSİAD) President Simone Kaslowski, International Investors Association (YASED) Chairman Ayşem Sargın, the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSİAD) President Abdurrahman Kaan, and Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) Chairman Nail Olpak.

In the meeting, upcoming activities related to the reform process including measures to improve the investment environment and the related calendar will be determined.