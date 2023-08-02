Migrants on streets as New York City fails to provide shelter

They are seeking shelter in the Big Apple two weeks after Mayor Eric Adams said the city had no more space, following an influx of migrants that has stretched services to their breaking point.

"There is no more room," Adams reiterated on Monday. And it's "not going to get better," he added.

His comments in late July encouraging migrants to go to other cities sparked accusations that he was violating the city's right-to-shelter laws and betraying the spirit of New York, as symbolized by the Statue of Liberty, which in years gone by welcomed new arrivals by sea.

A general view shows the exterior of the Roosevelt Hotel in midtown Manhattan, New York City, on July 31, 2023.

