Turkey-Africa trade volume totals $179 billion in last decade

Turkey's improving relations with African countries have also been reflected in the growing trade volume. Between 2009 and 2018, bilateral trade volume between Turkey and the African continent stood at $179 billion. The trade with North African countries totaled $117.5 billion, accounting for 66 percent of the total trade with the countries on the continent. In the last decade, the export of Turkish products was valued at $121 billion while imports totaled $58 billion. The declaration of 2005 as the Africa year has given a significant momentum to the political and commercial relations between Turkey and the countries on the continent.

Moreover, Turkish Airlines (THY) direct flights between Turkey and African countries, as well as the opening of embassies across the continent, have further boosted the ties.

The top destination in Africa for Turkish exports was Egypt last year with $3.1 billion. Energy exports ranked highest in total sales to the North African country with $592 million. Energy exports were followed by steel which was recorded at $277 million. Machinery exports to Egypt also came at $253.1 million last year.

Egypt was followed by Algeria and Morocco, and Turkish exports to these two North African nations came at $2 billion, respectively.

In terms of Turkey's imports from African countries, Egypt ranked first with $2.2 billion last year. South Africa was the second largest source of Turkish imports with $1.4 billion and it was followed by Algeria, whose sales to Turkey totaled $1.1 billion.