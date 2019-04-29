Trade Ministry to engage in more active business diplomacy

The Trade Ministry is increasing efforts to carry out more active diplomacy in the field of business to increase Turkey's commercial networks around the world. Thus, the ministry will hold the 4th Commercial Counselors Conference in Ankara from April 30 to May 3 with Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan presiding.

The Ministry of Trade has been organizing Regional Commercial Counselors Meetings since 2009 and Commercial Counselors Conferences since 2011. Trade Minister Pekcan said they have restructured trade diplomacy and make commercial counselors more effective, efficient and visible with a new vision in a statement to Anadolu Agency (AA).

"We will discuss our strategies for our target markets and new road map in trade at the 4th Commercial Counselors Conference with 166 counselors and attach

é from 131 centers worldwide," she added. Pekcan pointed out that foreign trade and trade diplomacy have gained importance in the recent period when global trade wars have broken out, protection measures have increased and new technologies and e-commerce have gained momentum, and that the ministry's counselors and attach who serve in every region of the world, play an important role in this race.

Stressing that they have restructured trade diplomacy and that they will make commercial counselors more effective, efficient and visible with a new perspective, Pekcan recalled that they founded the General Directorate of Foreign Representatives and International Activities within the ministry in January. Pekcan said that they aim to improve the structure of foreign representations and improve the system. "We will discuss our strategies for our target markets and a new road map in trade at the 4th Commercial Counselors Conference with 166 counselors and attach

s from 131 centers worldwide," Pekcan stressed. She added that the four-day conference would strengthen communications between the ministry's central and foreign organizations and cooperation with the business world. Pekcan noted that under the program, commercial consultants would come together with representatives of the business world, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), and business councils.

"Business representatives will share their demands, suggestions, and expectations with commercial counselors," Pekcan said. "Besides, the communication channels to be established with our businesspeople, industrialists, and exporters will secure the exchange of information and experience between the parties and will contribute positively to Turkey's foreign trade." Meanwhile, the event will kick off with Pekcan's visit to Anıtkabir on April 30 with the ministry's 166 representatives from 131 centers. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to receive the commercial counselors and attach

at the Presidential Complex on the occasion of the conference.

As part of the conference program, several events will bring together ambassadors and counselors serving in the foreign missions in Turkey, Turkish counselors and attach and representatives of NGOs and the business world. In addition, information seminars will be organized to discuss various matters on the agenda of global trade and corporate affairs in the Trade Ministry and providing information flow.