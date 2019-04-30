Getting cash from Saudi King Salman is easier than collecting rent, Trump says

In rebuke to Trump, US Congress votes to end US involvement in Yemen war

U.S. President Donald Trump told his supporters at a campaign rally on Saturday that getting money from Saudi King Salman was easier than collecting rent "from a tenant in a bad location in New York City."

Trump boasted to a lively crowd in Green Bay, Wisconsin, that he was the first one to make a phone call to the Saudi monarch demanding a fairer trade agreement.

"Saudi Arabia, very rich country. We defend them. We subsidize Saudi Arabia and they have nothing but cash," Trump said. The president claimed that Riyadh purchases $450 billion in goods from the U.S., though the source of that figure is unclear.

He emphasized that although he doesn't want to lose Saudi business, as some politicians have called for, he made it clear to the kingdom that subsidies have to be reduced.

"I called the king. I like the king. I said, 'King, we're losing our ass defending you, King, and you have a lot of money,'" Trump said.

"And he said, 'But, why would you be calling me? Nobody's ever made such a call before.' I said, 'That's 'cause they were stupid," Trump joked.

The U.S. president wrapped up his story with one last zinger to the kingdom.

"I'll tell you what, honestly, it's easier than collecting $113.57 from a tenant in a bad location in New York City. And it's safer too, believe it or not. It's easier, it's true," Trump said, drawing laughs from his supporters.

Neither Riyadh nor Saudi media have commented on the president's gibe.

U.S.-Saudi relations have faced criticism from Washington politicians and the international community since Riyadh's brutal killing of U.S.-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October in the consulate in Istanbul.

Trump, however, has resisted pressure to break ties, standing by the kingdom and its hefty business contracts with Washington.