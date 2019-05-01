Istanbul Airport hosts record number of flights

Istanbul Airport, which opened on Oct. 29, 2018, saw its busiest days yet on April 26 and April 28, handling 1,221 flights each.

Once fully operational, Istanbul Airport will be the world's largest in terms of the number of passengers. The airport has seen the number of flight increase steadily since it made the big switch from the now-closed Atatürk Airport early March.

The new airport hosted its first scheduled flight on Oct. 31, 2018, with just five flights a day. It served 1,221 aircraft and 201,031 domestic and international passengers on April 26.

A total of 607 aircraft landed at Istanbul Airport on April 26 with 101,727 passengers on both domestic and international flights, while 99,304 passengers also used Istanbul Airport on 614 domestic and international departures from the airport. On April 28, Istanbul Airport served passengers on 606 domestic and international arrivals. On the same day, a total of 615 aircraft departed from Istanbul with 102,300 domestic and international passengers, reaching a total of 201,952 domestic and international passengers.

On Tuesday, the airport was scheduled to handle a total of 1,228 flights with 615 arrivals and 613 departures.