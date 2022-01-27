India celebrates Republic Day 2022

Thousands of people braved the morning chill on a ceremonial boulevard to watch a display of the country's military power and cultural diversity on Wednesday, though the colorful spectacle was curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country’s constitution in 1950.

Cadets of the Railway Protection Forces take part in India’s 73rd Republic Day Parade at the ICF grounds in Chennai, India, Jan. 26, 2022.

(AFP Photo)