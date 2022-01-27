Daily Sabah logo

India celebrates Republic Day 2022

by agencies Jan 27, 2022 12:58 pm +03 +03:00

Thousands of people braved the morning chill on a ceremonial boulevard to watch a display of the country's military power and cultural diversity on Wednesday, though the colorful spectacle was curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country’s constitution in 1950.

Cadets of the Railway Protection Forces take part in India’s 73rd Republic Day Parade at the ICF grounds in Chennai, India, Jan. 26, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

India’s Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Jan. 26, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Dancers perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Jan. 26, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against alleged Indian aggression in Indian administered Kashmir on India's Republic Day, in Lahore, Pakistan, Jan. 26, 2022. The protesters carried banners, placards and black flags during a protest rally on the occasion of Indian republic day which Kashmiris observe as "black day." Nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, a disputed Himalayan territory claimed by both in its entirety.

(EPA Photo)

Participants perform during India's Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar, Jan. 26, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

An Indian soldier salutes while standing in a vehicle during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Jan. 26, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Kashmiris hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against alleged Indian aggression in Indian administered Kashmir on India's Republic Day, in Muzaffarabad, Pakistani administered Kashmir, Pakistan, Jan. 26, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Dozens of drones display "75th Anniversary of Indian Independence" on the eve of Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Jan. 25, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Dancers perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Jan. 26, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A tableau from Chhattisgarh state is displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Jan. 26, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Indian defense forces march through the ceremonial Rajpath boulevard during India's Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, India, Jan. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

School children perform with a model of the coronavirus during India's Republic Day celebrations in Jammu, India, Jan. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Indian Border Security Force soldiers on camels march through the ceremonial Rajpath boulevard during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Jan. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A tableau of the Karnatka state rolls past Rajpath during the 73rd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Jan. 26, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Indian Air Force fighter jets fly past during India's 73rd Republic Day parade at the Rajpath in New Delhi, Jan. 26, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A tableaux of the Indian Civil aviation along with performers take part in India's 73rd Republic Day parade at the Rajpath in New Delhi, Jan. 26, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel take part in the Republic Day Parade in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad, Jan. 26, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A performer waves the Indian national flag during a ceremony to celebrate India's Republic Day at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post, some 35 kilometers (21 miles) from Amritsar, Jan. 26, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

An Indian Border Security Force personnel takes part in the Beating Retreat ceremony on the occasion of India's Republic Day at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post, some 35 kilometers from Amritsar, Jan. 26, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Indian defence forces march march through the ceremonial Rajpath boulevard during India's Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, India, Jan. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Artists perform during a ceremony to celebrate India's Republic Day at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post, some 35 kilometers from Amritsar, Jan. 26, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

The Greater Chennai Corporation "Ripon Building" is lighted up in the colors of the Indian national flag during Republic Day celebrations, in Chennai, Jan. 26, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Indian Railway Protection Force personnel take a selfie before marching during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Jan. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A Jammu and Kashmir state police officer performs a motorcycle stunt during India's Republic Day celebrations in Jammu, India, Jan. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Border Security Force female officers show their skills on moving motorcycles during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Jan. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Indian paramilitary soldiers march through the ceremonial Rajpath boulevard during India's Republic Day celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, Jan. 26, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Indian army contingent parades during the 73rd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Jan. 26, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Central Reserve Police Force contingent parades during the 73rd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Jan. 26, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

