India celebrates Republic Day 2022

Thousands of people braved the morning chill on a ceremonial boulevard to watch a display of the country's military power and cultural diversity on Wednesday, though the colorful spectacle was curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country’s constitution in 1950.
Cadets of the Railway Protection Forces take part in India’s 73rd Republic Day Parade at the ICF grounds in Chennai, India, Jan. 26, 2022.
People hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against alleged Indian aggression in Indian administered Kashmir on India's Republic Day, in Lahore, Pakistan, Jan. 26, 2022. The protesters carried banners, placards and black flags during a protest rally on the occasion of Indian republic day which Kashmiris observe as "black day." Nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, a disputed Himalayan territory claimed by both in its entirety.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.