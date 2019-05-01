Turkey aims to hit $182B in exports in 2019

Turkey is eyeing a $182B export target in 2019, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday.

Addressing the 4th Commercial Counselors Conference, Erdoğan said: "We aim for an export figure of $182 billion in 2019 and $500 billion in 2023."

Turkey has broken "historic records" for 17 years in almost every area, the president told the meeting at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara. Erdoğan said his government aims to transform Turkey into an economy that records a foreign trade surplus.

"We are determined to catch an economic growth above 5 percent again in 2021," he said.

Turkey aims to reach economic growth of 2.3 percent this year, 3.5 percent in 2020, and 5 percent by 2021 under its new economic program announced last September.