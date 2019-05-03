Ankara, Budapest to discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay an official visit to Hungary today and will meet his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto to discuss "all aspects of Turkish-Hungarian relations and exchange views on current global and regional issues," said a Foreign Ministry statement Thursday.

The statement underlined that the visit would be an opportunity to prepare for the fourth meeting of the Turkey-Hungary High Level Strategic Cooperation Council later this year in Budapest co-chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Turkey-Hungary bilateral trade volume was recorded at $2.54 billion in 2018. Turkish exports to the Central European country came at $1.15 billion and imports of Hungarian goods to Turkey totaled $1.39 billion. The two foreign ministers are also set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation between the Turkish Foreign Ministry's Center for Strategic Research and Hungary's Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade, added the statement. During the visit, Orban will receive Çavuşoğlu, who will then meet Istvan Jakab, deputy speaker of Hungary's National Assembly.