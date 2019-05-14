Sabiha Gökçen Airport ranks 29th in global listing

A survey conducted by airhelp.com, a website comparing the major airlines and airports for definitive global rankings, revealed that Sabiha Gökçen International Airport located on Istanbul's Anatolian side was named the 29th best airport worldwide.

According to a statement by airhelp.com, as a result of the survey consisting of over 40,000 passengers from over 40 countries under the scope of AirHelp Score 2019, the best airports in the world were determined.

Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen International Airport got 7.93 points out of 10, ranking 29th on the list that included 133 best-known and most-used airports in the world. The airport was given 7.8 points for timely departure rate, 8.3 points for in-service service quality and 8.1 points for the quality of catering areas. According to the survey, Qatar's Hamad International Airport ranked first, followed by Japan's Tokyo International Airport and Greece's Athens International Airport.

Meanwhile, Sabiha Gökçen International Airport outperformed some of the world's leading airports on the list.