Private carrier Onur Air to launch Istanbul-Cologne flights

The low-cost Turkish airline Onur Air will be initiating flights to and from Istanbul and Germany's Cologne as of June 19, the company said in a statement Thursday.

Flights will take off at 10:30 p.m. from Istanbul Airport to Cologne and at 1:55 a.m. from Cologne to Istanbul Airport four days a week.

The company said tickets are now on sale with prices starting at $66, including tax and fees.

Founded in 1992, Onur Air is the oldest private airline operating in Turkey. According to its official site, Onur Air was the first private airline to start domestic flights after the opening of domestic air transport in Turkey in the private sector in 2003.

The carrier currently operates 30 aircraft and flies to 14 domestic and more than 120 international destinations in 25 countries. It is said to have carried over 100 million passengers since 1992.