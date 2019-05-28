Bursa firm makes packaging for famous European clubs

A printing company, which has been operating in Bursa's Osmangazi district since 1986, is producing packaging for many products sold in the stores of Europe's biggest football clubs, including the Champions League finalist Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Crystal Palace and Birmingham City from the U.K, Olympique Lyon from France and Scotland's Celtic. The local firm supplies packaging for a wide range of products such as perfumes, towels, watches, key rings, shoes and souvenirs.

Ercan Tiribolulu, the e-commerce specialist of the firm, stated that they were proud of working with clubs competing in the Champions League, stressing that they manufactured for almost all sectors spearheaded by the Champions League and Premier League clubs.

"This year, we started to produce for six new teams from the U.K., namely Westham United, Leicester City, Leeds United, Fulham, Southampton and Norwich City," Tiribolulu said. "As part of our 2019 goals, we first aim to double the export figure of 26% in 2018 and to add commercial printing products to our export portfolio besides the production of packaging. So, we want to produce these clubs' other products such as catalogs, magazines and brochures." The company's export consultant Ömer Kaşlıoğlu pointed to the importance of the world football giants' collaboration with a local firm from Bursa.

"We have worked with clubs that have become world-renowned brands. The expectations of these clubs are always at the highest level in terms of quality, management and process follow-up. Both sides were very satisfied while working with Bursa in the project," Kaşlıoğlu continued.

"European clubs are essential references for us. This situation will open many doors for us as a local company in Europe. Our most important goal in exports is Europe. In addition, we continue to export to 17 countries on all continents. In this sector, it is necessary to determine the targets in exports correctly. Our goal is always the export of high value-added products."