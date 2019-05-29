THY inks 15-year catering deal with DO & CO

National flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) has signed a 15-year catering agreement with the Vienna-based DO & CO, owned by Turkish businessman Atilla Doğudan.

In a statement released via the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), THY said, "As a result of the negotiations with DO & CO, our partner in THY DO & CO Catering Services Inc., one of the subsidiaries of our partnership, to continue our existing partnership, we decided to sign a 15-year catering agreement with DO & CO, covering all international, national and charter flights departing from Turkey's airports.

The agreement also includes the sale of the hotel project in Istanbul from THY DO & CO Catering Services Inc. to our partnership. The realization of these transactions is subject to prerequisites, and in particular to the approval of competent competition authorities."