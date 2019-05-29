Turkish-German carrier to launch Antalya-Prague flights

SunExpress, a joint venture of national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) and German airline Lufthansa, will start flights between Turkey's holiday resort city of Antalya and the Czech capital of Prague on June 11.

According to the statement issued by SunExpress, the company will continue to increase its flights between Europe and Turkey in the 2019 summer season. As part of the summer season flights, the carrier has started direct scheduled flights from Antalya to Europe's most popular destinations including Oslo, Eindhoven and Gothenburg, and will add Prague to its flight network on June 11.

The carrier, which connects Turkey's holiday resort Antalya with the most international destinations with direct scheduled flights, is now also offering the most number of seats in the company's history to the city.

As Turkey's tourism capital and SunExpress' hub, Antalya will be served with 3.7 million seats during the summer of 2019.

While the airline has increased its flight frequency in a number of existing lines, the number of international destinations it will offer flights from Antalya will rise to 36 in the summer of 2019.

SunExpress will also launch flights to the German city of Friedrichshafen on Aug. 5, in addition to new destinations. In domestic lines, SunExpress offers direct flights to Adana, İzmir, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Kayseri, Samsun, Trabzon and Van from Antalya.