Turkish home appliance giant opens first store in Pakistan

Turkish home appliance giant Arçelik has opened its first store in Pakistan, after it acquired the country's premiere household appliance company, Dawlance.

Arçelik acquired Dawlance in 2016 for around $258 million. Apart from its manufacturing and sales network in Pakistan, Dawlance's three manufacturing facilities in two separate locations were also been added to Arçelik's global manufacturing network that includes 18 facilities in seven countries. Arçelik's first Dawlance store opened in northwestern Pakistan's Peshawar, the company said in a statement yesterday.

The Pakistani market will experience rapid growth in the future, said Mehmet Tüfekçi, Arçelik Turkey marketing director. "And we will break new grounds in Pakistan by carrying our retail practices, knowledge and experience in Turkey into the Dawlance brand. Dawlance will be the pioneer of innovation with our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Pakistan." Tüfekçi added.

The new store in Peshawar, an important stop on the ancient Silk Road, applies the new generation store concept in Pakistan for the first time. In the 340 square meter store, consumers are able to test all products before buying. The store also organizes cooking activities on certain days. The store offers a wide range of Dawlance products, including refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens and split air conditioners.

Three new Dawlance stores will be opened in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad/Rawalpindi this year.