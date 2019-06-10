Investment in PKK-ravaged south exceeds TL 30B

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visions of socio-economic transformation and success in the fight against terrorism are reflected in the investment volume of the eastern and southeastern Anatolia regions. The government has given incentives for investments worth over TL 500 billion in the last six years. In the sixth region, which houses major provinces such as Şırnak, Diyarbakır and Hakkari, the fixed investment amount has exceeded TL 30 billion. All provinces that have fallen victim to the terrorist attacks, especially Şırnak, are being rebuilt. Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said the main topic of discussion in Şırnak was no longer terrorism, but trade and tourism, adding 9,270 housing units were under construction in the city center within the scope of nine separate housing projects.

While the projects initiated for the development of the provinces, especially the terror-stricken Şırnak and Diyarbakır, continue unabated, the citizens are provided with a comfortable living environment. The government has invested TL 3 billion in the Şırnak city center, where approximately TL 1 billion in aid has been provided for those who suffered from terrorism. All districts, including Cizre, Silopi and Idil, have almost turned into construction sites. Social housing, infrastructure and drinking water projects are being completed one by one in the region. More than 500 business tenders were held in the central provinces and districts, four of the nine mosque constructions were completed, and others are currently under construction. The reconstruction process of Şırnak has been occupying the agenda of the assembly as well. Kurum gave information about the activities of the Housing Development Administration (TOKİ) in Şırnak. Noting that the construction of 3,824 houses throughout the province was completed, Minister Kurum said 1,143 housing projects were in the temporary acceptance stage, while the construction of 4,303 houses continued.

"Nine different housing projects were tendered in the Şırnak city center, and three different companies prepared reports about the project areas," he said. "Within the scope of the protocol signed between TOKİ and the Directorate General of Infrastructure and Urban Transformation, 9,270 houses, including 5,731 in the city center, are being built in Şırnak. All construction is carried out in accordance with the regulations, standards and rules of science and arts." Kurum stressed that citizens were brought together with housing, social equipment and trade centers. According to data from the Environment and Urbanization Ministry, 14,500 houses were destroyed in the city, while there are around 33,500 houses that experienced less damage. Nearly 4,000 houses, whose construction will last until the end of the year, will be handed over to the owners. While the government is planning the investment incentive system so that it provides more opportunities for less developed provinces to benefit more from the investment support, the fixed investment amount in districts such as Diyarbakır, Hakkari, Van and Şırnak has exceeded TL 30 billion in the last six years.