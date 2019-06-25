Turkish Airlines says Boeing 737 Max planes to remain grounded through summer, expects cancellations

Turkish Airlines (THY) said its Boeing 737 Max aircraft will remain grounded throughout the summer, which will lead to cancellations in several flights.

The Turkish flag carrier airline said in a statement Tuesday that its 24 737 Max aircraft cannot be flown until civilian aviation authorities give the necessary permissions.

Due to this situation, cancellations will take place for some planned flights, it added.

The company has 11 737 Max 8 and one 737 Max 9 aircraft in its fleet, and has ordered an additional 12 Max planes.

Almost all prominent carries in the world including THY have grounded 737 Max aircraft after an Ethiopian Airlines crash killed all 157 people on board on March 9.

The Boeing 737-800 Max in the Ethiopia crash was the same type of plane as the Indonesian Lion Air jet that crashed on Oct. 29, killing all 189 people on board.

THY announced on March 13 that all 737 Max aircraft will be grounded until further notice.

THY Chairman Ilker Aycı met with Boeing CEO Kevin G. McAllister on May 24 to discuss the airline's pending orders from Boeing and its expectations for compensation for its losses for the grounding.