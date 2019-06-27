Turkey, Turkish Cypriots agree on cooperation for coastal security

Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will cooperate on coastal security, including the detection of oil exploration activities carried out by third countries without permission. The decision to approve the Protocol on Support and Cooperation on Coastal Security between the Government of the Republic of Turkey and the Government of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus signed in the TRNC capital of Nicosia on Feb. 7 has been published in the Official Gazette. Thus, Turkey and the TRNC will develop support and cooperation in the fields of operations, intelligence, logistics, technical, personnel, training, supervision and combat electronic and information systems in coastal security based on mutual understanding and cooperation.

In this context, Turkey and the TRNC will cooperate on the detection of unauthorized seismic research and drilling activities to explore and extract oil by third countries in their own maritime zones, as well as activities to lay cables and pipes in the sea bottom, and hydrographic and oceanographic exploration. They will also guarantee all kinds of mutual aid and coordination to control the activities allowed to the third countries.

In addition, in accordance with international norms, the two countries will cooperate to monitor foreign air and marine vehicles that violate national legislation and international law, to dispose and discharge toxic substances that harm living creatures, to fight against armed robbery, maritime bandits and international terrorism, to carry out search and rescue activities and to combat all forms of smuggling.

US legislation bypassing Turkey passes Senate hurdle

Legislation giving short shrift to Turkey's strategic importance in the Eastern Mediterranean and its longstanding alliance with Washington has passed a key U.S. Senate hurdle.

Sponsored by Democrat Bob Menendez, the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act says it intends to "update the U.S." strategy in the Eastern Mediterranean to meet new challenges and opportunities."

But in championing the legislation, which passed the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, Menendez said, "Israel, Greece, and [Greek] Cyprus are key partners of the United States."

The legislation would pave the way for the U.S. to "fully support the trilateral partnership of Israel, Greece, and [Greek] Cyprus through energy and defense cooperation initiatives – including by lifting the prohibition on arms transfers to the Republic of [Greek] Cyprus," said Menendez's statement.

The controversial legislation, which spurns Turkey's sovereign rights to resources in the region, could further escalate tension between Washington and Ankara at a time when Turkish officials have already said they will not allow unilateral and arbitrary activities in its region.

Turkey says its hydrocarbon drilling activities, a recent source of tension in the Eastern Mediterranean, are based on its legitimate rights stemming from international law.

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, saying the Turkish Cypriots who have lived on the island of Cyprus for hundreds of years also have rights to the natural resources of the area. Two Turkish-flagged drill ships, the Fatih and the Yavuz, launched offshore drilling operations this year in an area 75 kilometers (42 nautical miles) off the island's western coast.

The area falls entirely within the Turkish continental shelf registered with the U.N. and under permit licenses the Turkish government in previous years granted to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation, the country's national oil company.

Turkey wants energy to serve as an incentive for a political resolution on the island and peace in the wider Mediterranean basin rather than a catalyst for further tensions.

In 1974, following a coup aimed at Cyprus' annexation by Greece, and a campaign of ethnic violence against the island's Turkish population, Ankara intervened as a guarantor power. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, less than 150 miles from the Turkish coast, was founded on one of the most militarized islands in the world. To this day Turkey has some 30,000 troops stationed on the island protecting the lives and rights of the Turkish Cypriots. Several attempts to resolve the disputes on the island have ended in failure due to Greek Cyprus' unilateral approach to the problems on international platforms. The latest, held with the participation of the guarantor countries – Turkey, Greece, and the U.K. – ended in 2017 in Switzerland.